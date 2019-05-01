Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Umesh Yadav says getting dropped from the Indian team on and off has led to him losing self confidence and a subsequent dip in form, which is clearly showing in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Umesh, who has not been included in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup, said nothing is going right for him and the piling mental pressure has affected his accuracy and rhythm while bowling.

“Everybody is saying I am not bowling well and wondering why this is happening. It’s because in the last two years I have played all the formats in domestic level, but even after that, I have not played too many ODIs or T20Is. I am just picked for two to three games, then dropped again,” Umesh said.

“Everyone is thinking I am not giving my best, but it is not the case. This happens with every fast-bowler,” he said after the abandoned match between RCB and Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Umesh admitted that for the past six months he has not been able to maintain accuracy.

“It is difficult to elaborate because it is part of every bowler. Sometimes, we have a good or a bad day. I think this is a phase where for the past four to six months I haven’t been that accurate,” said the 31-year-old, whose last ODI was on October 24 against the West Indies.

Umesh said his rhythm has not been the best because of mental pressure.

“Sometimes too many things get into your head. Sometimes, there definitely is confidence, but other times I feel I am not having my time this year. Hence, that is the problem this year. Actually, my rhythm and everything is not going my way,” he said.

Umesh is hurt for not delivering this season after having been the highest wicket taker for RCB in the last edition.

“Last time I was the highest wicket-taker and this year it hasn’t clicked, so I am definitely feeling bad and hurt for not being able to deliver properly whenever the team needed me,” he said.

Talking about fellow RCB pacer Navdeep Saini, Umesh said, “He is a good fast-bowler and wants to keep learning. After a long time we have seen a bowler who can bowl at 150 kmph with good lengths as well. The way he is playing cricket and learning, he has a bright future ahead.”

Meanwhile, Shreyas Gopal, who bagged a hat-trick in the match, said he was happy with his performance, but disappointed his team did not win which would have made things clearer points-wise.

“Obviously I have a lot of nerves but it feels good to be getting them out. Unfortunately for me right now the most important thing is that we did not have a full game and did not end up on the winning side. So we still do not know how things are on the table,” he said.

Gopal had dismissed Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Marcus Stoinis off successive balls to claim a hat-trick. “Having said that, it feels good to get those wickets. Moreover, in five overs we had a chance of winning the game so I am pretty happy about that,” added the leg-spinner.