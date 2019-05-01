Defending champion Pankaj Advani, the only Indian to get past the quarter-final stage, remained on course to hold on to his Asian Billiards title in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Advani is evidently not in full billiards mode yet after having to switch from snooker post his victory in the inaugural Asian Snooker Tour in Bengaluru last week. Advani overcame Indian junior champion Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan 5-2 to march into the semi-finals and confirm India’s only medal in this year’s Asian Billiards edition.

Dhruv Sitwala, Sourav Kothari and Dhvaj Haria lost their quarter-final ties.

Advani now faces former champion Praput Chaithanasakun of Thailand in last-four while the other half sees two Myanmar cueists - Nay Thway Oo and Chit Ko Ko - fight it out for a spot in the final.

SCORE:— Advani defeated Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan 5-2: 102(93)-11, 51-100, 102(87)-64(56), 100(51)-0, 69-100, 100(99)-42, 103(71)-25.