HS Prannoy fought valiantly before losing to fifth seed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the men’s singles quarterfinal, drawing curtains on India’s campaign at the New Zealand Open badminton tournament in Auckland on Friday.

Unseeded Prannoy squandered a one-game advantage before losing 21-17 15-21 14-21 to the world number 11 Japanese shuttler in a marathon last-eight round match which lasted an hour and 13 minutes.

The two shuttlers now enjoy a 1-1 head-to-head record against each other.

In the earlier round, Prannoy shocked second seed Sugiarto 21-14 21-12 in just 37 minutes to book his place in the last-eight round. He was India’s only hope after B Sai Praneeth suffered a straight-game 12-21 12-21 loss to Lin Dan of China.