The Volleyball Federation of India on Friday appointed Serbian Dragan Mihailovic as head coach of the men’s national team in a move linked to the long term goal of Olympic Games qualification.

The VFI also announced the appointment of Pryemyslaw Gaszyoski and Valadimir Radosevic as the team’s physio trainer and physiotherapist respectively.

Are you ready for the era of the Dragan! 🐉



Dragan Mihailovic brings in a wealth of experience, having worked with some of the best teams in the world. He will take over the reins as the coach of Indian National Men's volleyball team. #ThrillKaCall pic.twitter.com/46VplmNedL — Pro Volleyball (@ProVolleyballIN) May 3, 2019

Besides the men’s national team, the trio will also look after the men’s U-23 team and other junior teams representing India. All the three have been appointed for five months and will work with the team for the Asian Championships scheduled to be held in Iran during September.

Mihailovic has more than 25 years of experience as coach and has won several medals as an assistant coach with Serbia at the World Championships, European Championships as well as Olympics.

He also comes with the experience of having worked with clubs like Orestiada and Panathinaikos.

Expressing his delight on his appointment as the Indian coach, the Serbian said, “It gives me great pleasure to be associated with the Indian national team. There is immense talent here and I am excited to work with them. I am also excited to be working with Pryemyslaw and Vladimir and will look to deliver results and take Indian volleyball to greater heights during our time here.”

VFI Secretary General Ramavtar Jakhar said that the appointments have been made with focus on an Olympic berth in the future.

“We have tried to put together a great support staff who can work closely with the team to help them get closer to the Olympic dream. While that remains the long term goal, we also hope to secure an Asian Games medal and participate in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in near future,” Jakhar said in a VFI release.