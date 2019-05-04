Not known to pull back punches, Gautam Gambhir hit back at Shahid Afridi, offering to take him to a session with “a psychiatrist” after the former Pakistan captain wrote a few uncharitable things about the Indian opener.

Afridi in his just-released autobiography ‘Game Changer’ had sarcastically referred to Gambhir as someone who “behaves like a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond,” and has a “lot of attitude and no great records”

Gambhir responded through his official twitter handle tagging Afridi.

@SAfridiOfficial you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 4, 2019

The duo never shared a great rapport on and off-the-field and it was reflected in Afridi’s take on Gambhir.

“Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He and his attitude problem. He who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude,” Afridi wrote.

“Gambhir behaves like he’s a cross between Don Bradman & James Bond. In Karachi, we call guys like him saryal [grumpy]. It’s simple, I like happy, positive people. Doesn’t matter if they are aggressive or competitive, but you have to be positive and Gambhir wasn’t,” he further wrote.

The two had an angry bust up during a bilateral series ODI in Kanpur back in 2007 [wrongly referred in Afridi’s book as Asia Cup game].

“I remember the run-in with Gambhir during the 2007 Asia Cup, when he completed his single while running straight into me. The umpires had to finish it off or I would have. Clearly we had a frank bilateral discussion about each other’s female relatives,” Afridi recalled the uncharitable verbal exchange.