Two late birdies on the 15th and 16th helped Aditi Ashok make the cut and get a chance to turn her fortunes around at the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

She added one-over 73 to her first round 74 to get to three-over 147 and make the weekend rounds on the line at the tough Lake Merced. It has been a rough season for Ashok, who has not missed five cuts in seven previous starts on the LPGA and her best has been T-30 last week at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open.

Ashok was three-over for the day and five-over for the tournament with four holes left. But she pulled out two birdies on Par-15th and 16th to get to 3-over and make the cut, which gives her a chance to improve over the weekend. So Yeon Ryu shot a 2-under 70 on Friday afternoon to take a one-stroke lead over follow South Korean player Sei Young Kim and American Ryann O’Toole.

Tied for the first-round lead with Eun-Hee Ji and Anne van Dam after a 67, Ryu chipped in for birdie from the fringe on the par-3 12th, but gave back the stroke with a bogey on the par-4 16th after advancing a chip from deep rough only to the fringe.

Ryu has six LPGA Tour victories, winning major titles in the 2011 US Women’s Open and 2017 ANA Inspiration. Meanwhile, Diksha Dagar finished at tied-20 at the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic after she was set for a Top-15 finish at one stage.

Dagar was sitting at four-under through 15 holes before she ran into two bogeys on Par-5 16th and the closing 18th to finish the final round in two-under 70. She finished at one-over 217.

This was another fine result for the Indian, who, apart from winning the Women’s South African Open, was also T-5th at NSW Open and T-17 at Lalla Meryem Cup. Dagar birdied second, third, fifth and 10th and was bogey free for first 15 holes before she dropped shot on 16 and 18, both of which she had parred the past two days.

Meanwhile, Spaniard Nuria Iturrios continued her fine form as she grabbed the second title of the season. Nuria, who won the Lalla Meryem Cup, added a second one this week following rounds of 67-68 and 71. She totalled 10-under 206.

One shot behind tied for second were Olivia Cowan of Germany (70) and Esther Henseleit of South Africa, who were both nine-under. Karolina Lampert and Caroline Hedwall completed the top five.

Sandhu best Indian at T-39 in China

Khalin Joshi had a steep fall in the third round after he shot six-over 78 to slip from T-23 to T-65 in the Volvo China Open on Saturday. Meanwhile, SSP Chawrasia (72) was T-59, but the best-placed Indian was Ajeetesh Sandhu (69) at T-39 after 54 holes.

France’s Benjamin Hebert stunned the crowd with a sparkling eight-under-par 64 to snatch the third round lead, taking along a three-shot cushion into the final round.

Finland’s Mikko Korhonen and Spain’s Jorge Campillio took advantage of China’s Wu Ashun’s slip-up by posting rounds of 65 and 68 respectively to share second place with their three-day total of 14-under-par 202 at the Genzon Golf Club.

Wu was left to rue four costly bogeys which saw him lose his grip on his overnight lead as he slipped to fourth place, four shots back of Hebert with a 72. Philippines’ Miguel Tabuena and Thailand’s Tirawat Kaewsiribandit meanwhile returned with matching 65s to give themselves an outside chance of winning in Shenzhen as they are eight shots back of Hebert, in a share of 14th place together with seven other players.

Lahiri shoots one-under

Anirban Lahiri’s disappointing run continued as he missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte. He followed up his first round 79 with a 71 to be eight-over for 36 holes and missed action for another weekend.

This is Lahiri’s sixth missed cut in 14 starts and he has only one Top-10, at the Mayakoba Championships.

He will now need some quick results to ensure that he keeps his record of making the FedExCup play-offs each year since 2015.

Lahiri hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, though it was better than the first day. Yet the first day’s 79 did not help his cause as the cut fell at one-over.

Lahiri had four birdies and three bogeys in his one-under 71, but it was little too late to keep him for final two rounds. Jason Dufner, who has struggled since 2017 moved into the lead at 11-under following a 63 in the second round. It is the first time he has a 36-hole lead since the 2017 Memorial.