Aditi Ashok had a rocky start but went on to have a good finish as she brought home an even par 72 on a rather stormy and windy day at the LPGA Championship.

Aditi, who made the cut on the number, moved up to T-46. She is now three-over 219, 13 shots behind the leader, Sei Young Kim.

Sei Young shot 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead as she played through a back injury.

Kim rebounded from an opening bogey with a chip-in eagle on the par-5 fifth.

The 26-year-old South Korean added birdies on the par-4 11th and par-5 15th and 18th to take a 10-under 206 total into the final round.

Aditi started the day at three-over and had a birdie but three bogeys in four holes put her back. She hit back with a birdie on seventh, but back-to-back bogeys on ninth and 10th, saw her fall to six-over. Then she turned in three birdies in four holes, including 17 and 18 for a 72.

Kim has seven LPGA Tour victories, the last a year ago in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Wisconsin when she shot 31-uner 257 to break the LPGA Tour record of 27-under 261 she shared with Annika Sorenstam.

Charley Hull was second after a 70. The Englishwoman missed a chance to pull closer when her 6-foot birdie try on 18 slid left. Hull with 69, 70 and 70 is seven-under 209, as Puerto Rico’s Maria Torres was five-under after a 71.

Minjee Lee, coming off a victory Sunday in Los Angeles that moved her to No. 2 in the world, had a 67 to match Lexi Thompson (69), Amy Yang (70), Louise Ridderstrom (72) and Eun-Hee Ji (73) at 4 under.