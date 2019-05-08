India’s Ankita Bhakat, Preeti, Vakilraj Dindor and Gurwinder Singh advanced to the third round in their respective events at the Archery World Cup Stage II in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The lowest ranked Indian in the qualification, Gurwinder (44th) created an upset of sorts in the men’s compound event when he eliminated his teammate Lovejot Singh (21st) by a slender two-point margin (145-143). He will take on Danie Oosthuizen of Australia in the third round.

2017 Youth World Championship bronze medalist Ankita defeated Elena Osipova of Russia 7-3 to set up a third round clash against 10th seed Xiaoqing Long of China in the women’s recurve individual event.

Her teammate Preeti also remained in the medal hunt, ousting teammate Sangeeta 6-2 in second round. Preeti will take on Naomi Folkard of Great Britain.

In the men’s recurve individual event, Vakilraj ousted higher ranked Denis Gankin of Kazakhstan 6-2 to advance to the third round where he will take on Matthew Requa of USA.

In the recurve men’s team event, the trio of Jagdish Choudhary, Chaman Singh and Sukhchain Singh breezed past their opponents from Iran in straight sets. They will face Malaysia in the second round.

Recurve mixed pair of Choudhary and Preeti bounced back from first set deficit to get the better of Ghenadi Iepuri and Madalina Amaiestroaie of Romania 6-2. They will take on USA in the second round.

Indian recurve women’s team, who are seeded eighth, have got a bye into the second round and will take on ninth seeds USA next. India have fielded their reserves for the second stage of the World Cup.