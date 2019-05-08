Trailblazers all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Wednesday said her were 10-15 runs short of what could have been a winning score against Velocity in the second match of the Women’s T20 Challenge in Jaipur.

Mithali Raj’s Velocity overcame some anxious moments late in the innings before registering a three-wicket win over Trailblazers to keep the race to final open.

After their five-wicket win over Supernovas in the tournament-opener on Tuesday, a victory over Velocity would have sealed Trailblazers’ place in Saturday’s summit clash. But it was not to be as Velocity first restricted Trailblazers to 112/6 after opting to bowl and then chased down the target with 12 balls to spare to keep the tournament alive for all the three teams.

“Harmanpreet (Kaur) and Sophie (Bates) asked me to bowl tight. I did the job. I believe we were 10-15 runs short. But still with 112 we had something to bowl at. We made a good fight of it,” said Deepti, who finished with impressive figures of 4 for 14 that included three wickets in the 18th over with Trailblazers just needing two runs for win.

Velocity’s Danielle Wyatt, who played a solid 46-run knock, said the finish was too close for their comfort.

“Yes we made it very close and it became entertaining for the crowd I thought. I was thinking to hit paddle but thought it was a lot easier to hit straight down the wicket,” said Wyatt.