Haryana Heroes will take on Pune Pride in the season opener of the inaugural Indo International Premier Kabaddi League on May 13.

The league will start from May 13 in Pune and matches will be played there till May 21, while Mysore leg will be played from May 2429 and the final leg in Bengaluru will be held from June 1-4, a media release said Saturday.

The opening contest will feature the likes of Jitendra Yadav, who has been a part of the national kabaddi team and was also selected for the World Cup, and V Vimal Raj, who will step on the mat for Pune Pride.

According to the release, the winning team will go home richer by Rs 1.25 crore while the runners up would get Rs 75 lakh.

The season will see a total of 44 matches being played between eight franchisees, it added.