India’s Kynan Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman shot two perfect rounds of 25 each to lead the 109-strong qualification field in the men’s trap shooting competition of ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Changwon, Korea on Wednesday.

With three more rounds to be played on Thursday before the top six go through to the medal round, India are in a strong position to clinch final berths.

Kynan and Prithviraj shared the lead with only two other shooters from Great Britain and Kazakhstan while Zoravar Singh Sandhu, the third Indian in the competition, shot 45 out of 50 to be in 82nd place.

In the women’s trap, which concluded on Wednesday, Shagun Chowdhary shot a total of 115 to end in 35th spot while Rajeshwari Kumari managed 99 to finish in 56th position.

Lakshay Sheoran, in the non-competition MQS section, registered a score of 48 after the first two rounds in the men’s trap.