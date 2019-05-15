North Mumbai Panthers bowlers held their nerve as they defeated Eagle Thane Strikers by 6 runs in the T20 Mumbai league game on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, a late cameo by Karan Nande (50 off 23 balls) helped North Mumbai post a challenging 190 for eight at the Wankhede Stadium.

Later, their bowlers restricted the Strikers to 184/5 despite a blazing 71 off 44 balls by rival skipper Aditya Tare.

Tare’s knock was studded with 10 fours, but he could not complete the job and fell in the penultimate over.

Strikers needed 16 runs off the final over and Moondeep Mangela, despite conceding a four on the first ball, did well to hand his team a win.

Brief Scores: North Mumbai Panthers 190/8 (Karan Nande 50, Sairaj Patil 46; Sarfaraz Khan 1-11) beat Eagle Thane Striker 184/5 (Aditya Tare 71, Kaushik Chikhalikar 56, A Attarwala 3-37) by 6 runs.