All-rounder Hardik Pandya has talent unmatched by any other player in the Indian cricket team, says former big-hitting opener Virender Sehwag.

According to Sehwag, Hardik is one that has become irreplaceable in recent times.

Hardik played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians’ record fourth title triumph in the Indian Premier League recently, coming into the T20 league after enduring a tumultuous phase following his outrage-evoking remarks on women during a chat show.

Having served the ensuing ban, the star all-rounder pummeled 402 runs in 15 innings in the IPL at a staggering strike rate of 191.42, along with a highest score of 91.

“There is no one even closer to Hardik Pandya’s talent with both bat and ball. If there was someone even closer to him, the three-dimensional players picked by BCCI, were even closer to him, Pandya would not have made it back into the team,” Sehwag told ‘Cricketnext’ website.

Pandya is part of the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming World Cup and is expected to leave his mark on the showpiece with his exploits.

Along with India teammate KL Rahul, Pandya was flown back from Australia after the duo made some controversial remarks on the chat show, ‘Koffee with Karan’ earlier this year.