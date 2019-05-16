Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has been roped in by Bangladesh Cricket Board as the batting consultant for its academy in Mirpur. The development was confirmed by a senior BCB official on Thursday.

“Jaffer has been given one-year contract from May to April 2020 as a batting consultant of BCB academy in Mirpur,” Kaisar Ahmed, Manager, BCB Game Development, told PTI.

“Initially he will look after the age group teams of U16 to U19 at the game development unit of the academy. Later on he may be roped in as the batting consultant of the BCB High Performance Unit (NCA equivalent).”

It is also understood that the 41-year-old Jaffer, a domestic stalwart, will spend six months in a year with the young batsmen of that country.

Jaffer, who played 19 seasons for Mumbai before representing Vidarbha, was instrumental in guiding them to two consecutive Ranji Trophy titles, which has been acknowledged by the players of the team. He is the most prolific run-getter in the history of Ranji Trophy, having crossed the 11,000-mark during the 2018’19 season.

Jaffer has played 31 Test matches for India and scored 1,944 runs with a highest score of 212. He also played two One Day Internationals.