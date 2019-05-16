SoBo SuperSonics defeated defending champions Triumph Knights Mumbai North East by four wickets to register their second successive win in the ongoing second edition of the T20 Mumbai League at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bowl first, the SuperSonics restricted the Knights to a sub-par 143 for eight and lateropener Hersh Tank’s 47 (39b, 5x4, 1x6) laid the foundation stone of the win.

Despite a mini-collapse in the middle, the lower middle-order, assisted by sloppy catching, helped the SuperSonics cross the line off the penultimate ball.

Tank’s dismissal off the last ball of the 13th over triggered a mini-collapse, with Knights picking three wickets for 25 runs in 24 balls to leave SuperSonics at 118 for five. But they eventually overhauled the target.

Earlier in the afternoon, SuperSonics bowlers tied the Knights batsmen. Except diminutive Karan More, who scored a fluent 55 (35b, 8x4), none of the other batsmen could make a mark.

Brief scores

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East 143/8 in 20 overs (Karan More 55, Suryakumar Yadav 20; Deepak Shetty 3/18, Vaibhav Mali 2/28) lost to SoBo SuperSonics 144/6 in 19.5 overs (Hersh Tank 47, Jay Bista 24; Royston Dias 3/26, Prasad Patil 2/24).