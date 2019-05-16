Bangalore United FC and FC Kolhapur City registered identical 2-0 wins over Baroda Football Academy and SAI-STC Cuttack respectively in the Indian Women’s League in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Bangalore got their first win of the 2018-19 campaign, beating Baroda, while Kolhapur City finished off their season with a victory against SAI-STC Cuttack.

Sivakumari Arumugam (36th) and Paromita Sit (86th) scored the two goals as Bengaluru eased over the line. Their winger Amsa got the player of the match award.

With this win Bangalore now move on to four points from as many games in Group II.

For Kolhapur City, Kamala Devi (4th) and Renu (33rd) found the back of the net, while SAI-STC Cuttack drew a blank.

SAI defender Jyoti Kumari was awarded the player of the match for her exploits in the defence.

With this win, Kolhapur climbed over SAI to the third place on the table with seven points, but it was not enough for them to make it to the semifinals.