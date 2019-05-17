Former Croatia captain and current Fifa deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban on Thursday said he was looking forward to ex-teammate Igor Stimac’s tenure as Indian football head coach.

The 51-year-old Stimac, a former center back, was a part of Croatia’s golden generation, led by Zvonimir Boban, Davor Suker and Robert Prosinecki, which peaked at the 1998 World Cup in France by finishing third.

“I would like to congratulate the All India Football Federation for appointing Igor Stimac as their national head coach. I know Igor from our childhood days and he is an experienced man who understands football,” Boban said in a video posted by the AIFF on Twitter.

In the special message, Boban added, “He [Igor] is a football person very committed to his new job, obviously you never know what you are going to get from football. But I really hope you will achieve big things together, so all the best and looking forward to seeing you and see your great results with Igor.”

Croatian World Cupper Stimac was on Wednesday appointed new head coach of the Indian team for a two-year term.

Stimac, who was part of Croatia’s 1998 World Cup squad that finished third in France, comes with an experience of over 18 years in coaching, structuring, and developing football and players back home, and internationally.

As a coach, Stimac’s major achievement was guiding Croatia to qualify for the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil. During his tenure as the national coach of Croatia, he handed debuts to the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Ante Rebic, Alen Halilovic, and Ivan Perisic, amongst others.

He also played a pivotal role in developing the likes of Dario Srna, Daniel Subasic, Ivan Strinic, Kovacic, Perisic, and other players. The centre-back has made 53 appearances for the national team.

His last assignment was with Al-Shahania Club in Qatar.