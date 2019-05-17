Young Prithvi Shaw on Friday said he learned a lot about the mental aspect of the game from legendary Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

Shaw played for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals under two former skippers – coach Ponting and team advisor Ganguly.

“Learnt a lot playing under the legends, Ricky Sir and Sourav Sir. Having played 15-20 years of international cricket, they have a lot of experience all over the world. It’s not about three-four things we are being taught, it’s more about mentally [being] over there,” Shaw said at the press briefing on the sidelines of the ongoing T20 Mumbai league.

“They won’t talk about technique or anything, it would be match-by-match... what the plans and strategies are and not about our skills. Obviously, when you are on that stage, you also know things and that’s why you are here. So they helped us mentally, preparing us to be strong.

“Being a youngster and playing the IPL, it is a big thing for me. I would be nervous but because of them, I would calm down,” the 19-year-old added.

Shaw, who is currently leading the North Mumbai Panthers at the T20 Mumbai League, admitted that he was not a good fielder but worked on it as he felt it would be an important aspect in making it to the national team.

“It (fielding) is important in T20s. When I used to play U-14, U-16, I wasn’t a good fielder even if I was the captain. I realised fielding is going (to play) a very important role if you want to play for India. And from there (on) I started working on it and I am pretty much doing well in Indian cricket,” Shaw said.