Rising Student Club and SSB Women FC notched up contrasting wins over FC Alakhpura and Hans Women FC respectively in the Indian Women’s League on Friday.

SSB Women FC blanked Hans Women FC 2-0 to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Anibala Devi, who put SSB in the lead in the first half, was the star of the show, before Sandhya Kachhap added a second minutes before the final whistle.

In the other match, Sibani Sharma and Ashrita Kangadi scored two goals as RSC managed to post their first win of the campaign with a 2-1 win over FC Alakhpura at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

Raveena had scored at the 28th minute to pull one back for Alakhpura.