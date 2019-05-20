British driver Billy Monger on Sunday won his first race since having both legs amputated two years ago when he triumphed in the rain at the 78th running of the Pau Grand Prix in France.

The 20-year-old, behind the wheel of a specially-adapted Carlin car, gambled on wet tyres before overtaking almost the entire grid to take the chequered flag in the race which forms part of the Euroformula Open series.

“PAU GP Championsss!!! Can’t believe it, I didn’t think 2 years on I’d be winning races,” tweeted Monger.

“Huge shout out to the team @CarlinRacing for all their hard work. Over the moon #BillyWhizz.”

PAU GP Championsss!!! 🏆🤪 Can’t believe it, I didn’t think 2 years on I’d be winning races! 🙌🏼 Huge shout out to the team @CarlinRacing for all their hard work. Over the moon 🔝🌍 #BillyWhizz pic.twitter.com/KAs1ove1a9 — billywhizz (@BillyMonger) May 19, 2019

Monger was only 18 when he had both legs amputated after being seriously injured during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park in England in April 2017.

He was in a coma for three days and in hospital for almost a month.

“What a total winner this young guy is. Amazing @BillyMonger,” tweeted Britain’s 1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill.