Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the French Open Qualifiers in the first round after straight-set loss (6-4, 6-4) to Australia’s Jason Kubler.

This is the third season on the bounce that Ramanathan has failed to go past the first round in qualifying at Roland Garros and a second straight season that he has gone down to an Australian.

Kubler has gone past the first hurdle in qualifying for the first time in Paris.

The loss will be a bitter one for the Indian, who had a few encouraging results in the past couple of years including a win over Dominic Thiem in Antalya Open in 2017 and reaching his first ATP final at 2018 Hall of Fame Open.