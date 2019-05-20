Manipur Police and Sethu FC entered the final of Indian Women’s League after registering contrasting victories against their respective rivals in Ludhiana on Monday.

Manipur Police posted a 4-2 win over Gokulam Kerala FC despite being one player down for almost the entirety of the second half, while Sethu FC produced a brilliant performance against a hapless SSB Women FC, winning 8-1 at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

Bala Devi turned out to be the star player for Manipur Police yet again, as she netted all four goals to help the team come back from 1-2 down after the North-eastern side’s defender Romi Devi was sent off at the 47th minute.

With this performance, Bala now moves on to 26 goals from six matches.

For Sethu FC, Sabitra Bhandari netted four goals to take her tournament tally to 13 from six appearances, but it was Dangmei Grace, who stole the show with her display from the right wing. She scored a hat-trick and made a couple of assists to bag the Player of the Match Award as Sethu triumphed by a scoreline of 8-1.

SSB started off the game with a higher tempo, laying a proverbial siege on the Sethu penalty area. They created plenty of chances in the opening exchanges, but failed to capitalise on it, something that cost them dearly later on.