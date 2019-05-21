Shams Mulani’s unbeaten 60 helped Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb beat North Mumbai Panthers by six wickets in their T20 Mumbai League game in Mumbai on Monday.

Arjun Tendulkar also made a notable contribution for the Tigers, first by returning with figures of 3/27 and he later scored 28 off 24 balls, striking four fours.

Mulani took a wicket conceding 33 runs and then his unbeaten 60 off 31 balls, in which he struck three hours and four sixes, guided Tigers to a win.

Mulani with his left-arm spin put the brakes on a dangerous Panthers opening partnership that was running away with the game early on before Tendulkar’s timely blows with his left-arm pace restricted the Panthers - in the absence of captain Prithvi Shaw - who suffered an injury on Sunday - to 169 for six.

While Tendulkar got the team off the blocks, Mulani’s lusty blows and his unbroken 84-run partnership with Suryansh Shedge (27* off 24b, 2x4) saw the Tigers overhauling the target with six wickets and four balls to spare.

While chasing 170, the Tigers were in a a spot of bother before Mulani and Shedge took them home.

Tigers needed nine from the final over and Mulani struck a six over wide long-on and followed it by a four off veteran leggie Pravin Tambe to seal the game for his side.