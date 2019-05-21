All-rounder Vijay Shankar has shown his willingness to bat at No 4 while also suggesting that he is not competing with Hardik Pandya for a slot in India’s playing eleven during the World Cup.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder has been projected as a possible candidate for the number four slot after some impressive performances for India during tour of New Zealand.

The difference between his strengths and that of Pandya is perhaps the reason he feels there is no direct race with Pandya for a slot in the team.

“I don’t think I am competing with Hardik. He is a terrific cricketer. Yes, we are all-rounders but we are different from each other. And why do we need to compete? It would be great if both of us can contribute in India’s victory,” Shankar told PTI during an interview when asked about comparisons with the Baroda man.

Both Hardik and Shankar are known to hit big sixes, the former using a bit more brute power along with his impeccable timing.

For Shankar, it’s more about the body balance while taking the aerial route.

“I love hitting those big sixes. The key for me is to retain my shape. I have not been successful when I have tried to muscle the ball but whenever I have held shape, the ball has gone into the stands,” he explained.

However, Shankar is prepared for the challenge if asked to bat at number four.

“The series against New Zealand was a great confidence-booster as I could score that 40-odd in tough conditions when the team needed me. I needed that self-belief and now I am ready for whatever the team tells me to do,” the 27-year-old said.

While the World Cup-bound members were asked to relax and de-stress before the big event, Shankar was busy training in Chennai, trying to work on a few “technical issues”.

“I batted indoors with my childhood coach. I had got some valuable tips from VVS Laxman at Sunrisers Hyderabad and I made sure I am working on them. After that, I went to the Guru Nanak University ground where I bowl.

“I don’t bowl indoors as I bowl with full run-up. There are times I do single-wicket bowling and there are times I try practise hitting a specific length,” he said revealing his training regimen.

He started as a medium pacer, who clocked mid 120kmph, but now at times can crank it up to 135 km.

“I got a lot of confidence when I bowled that final over against Australia in a T20 game at home. I am now bowling 135 clicks at times and yeah it’s good.”

Normally, a quiet man, Shankar made it clear that he is not shy when it comes to seeking solutions from skipper Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or coach Ravi Shastri.

“Yes, I am a quiet person off the field. But if I need to ask anything, I can go up to Mahi bhai or Virat and pick their brains and they are happy to answer. I am not shy when it comes to asking questions,” said Shankar.

Shankar had enrolled in an MBA course but his gruelling cricket itinerary has not yet allowed him to study much.

“I want to complete my MBA but don’t know when I will find time from my cricket schedule,” said Shankar, who is happy that his elder brother and his family are travelling to England to watch the World Cup.

“They will be there during World Cup and it’s always great to have your family by your side when you are a part of such a big tournament,” he signed off.