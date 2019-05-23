Asian Championships silver medallists javelin throwers Shivpal Singh and Annu Rani are set to compete in the Diamond League Series in the Oslo leg on June 13, the Athletics Federation of India said.

The 23-year-old Shivpal had won the silver in the Asian Championships held last month in Doha with a personal best throw of 86.23m, which also fetched him a berth in the World Championships, scheduled for the same Qatar capital city in September-October.

This will be Shivpal’s first foray in the Diamond League Series, which is an invitational event competed among top athletes in the world.

“Javelin Thrower Shivpal Singh will compete at #iaaf @Diamond_League Oslo leg on 13th June 2019,” the AFI tweeted.

Like Singh, Annu had also won a silver medal in women’s javelin with a throw of 60.22 metres. Annu’s performance in Doha, however, was more than 2m short of her national record of 62.34m during the Federation Cup at Patiala during March. That had also earned her a berth in the World Championships.

With Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra recovering after an elbow surgery, Shivpal is the top javelin thrower in the country currently.

Last year, Neeraj took part in three legs of Diamond League and then finished fourth in the finals in Zurich.

Shivpal left for Spala in Poland, along with other javelin throwers for their foreign training stint.