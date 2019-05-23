India’s fast-growing basketball star Vaishnavi Yadav has signed for the Pensacola State women’s basketball team on Thursday.

Yadav, a 5’7” guard, has represented India in the FIBA Asia Under-18 3x3 Championship, FIBA Asia Under-16 Championship and the FIBA Under-16 Asia Cup. The 17-year-old shot to fame after she scored 71 in a single game during the junior national championships. She was also the MVP at the first-ever NBA Academy India tournament and under-18 state nationals.

Yadav credits the NBA Academy for motivating her to believe in herself and providing her the opportunity to learn from highly experienced coaches.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to attend Pensacola State University,” Yadav said. “I would like to thank India Basketball, NBA Academy Women’s Program, and Coach Blair Hardiek for making this possible.

“I hope to take India to the next level by learning all I can about the game and then sharing the knowledge with other basketball players from my country.”

“We are very excited to have Vaishnavi join the Lady Pirate family. She will bring a wealth of playing experience and excitement for the upcoming season,” Penny Belford, Pensacola State coach, said.