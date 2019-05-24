The I-League has been locked in a constant battle against the All India Football Federation over the future roadmap of Indian football with talks about the Indian Super League being given the top-tier status in the country over the existing structure.

I-League clubs in April pulled out of the Super Cup shortly after receiving no response from AIFF President Praful Patel over their future. The tussle has put Indian football under the spotlight. However, newly-appointed India head coach Igor Stimac called for better communication between the two parties to sort out the ongoing issue.

“We are allowed to dream. But hard work needs to be put along with that dream. There are certain problems between leagues, organisation. Everything can be sorted if we communicate,” he said in his first press conference as India coach.

“I-League has something that ISL can’t have – tradition. You can’t buy tradition. The Indian Super League is more competitive stuff. I-League is where the new young players are. It’s good for me. I am not going to say how it will work. But my opinion will be there. Any conflict is not helping,” he added.

Newly appointed technical director Isac Doru also echoed the same views also called for a more collective approach to be taken into consideration.

“The situation of the leagues is not a conflict or war. It’s about being together. We need a positive environment and the right quality and quantity of matches. The way the games are played is important,” he said.

“India is a dynamic nation and we need to discuss and implement plans to play as a country. We need to make a national-level concept and we have a strategic plan chalked out, which we will start implementing,” Doru added.

Stimac, who replaced Stephen Constantine as head coach, had signed a two-year contract after beating more than 250 applicants for the post. His first assignment will be the King’s Cup in June that will be held in Thailand.

Speaking about the probables for the national team selected by him, the Croatian said: “There are many young players knocking on the door of the senior team & I see a great chance to keep improving the team & get results. I am happy with the quality I have seen and together, we can do great things.”