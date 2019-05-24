Top-seed P Gayatri Gopichand of Telangana moved into the last eight of the girls under-19 event in the All-India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament in Chennai on Friday with a hard fought win over Khushi Gupta of Delhi.

In the pre-quarterfinals, the 16-year-old daughter of Indian coach Pullela Gopichand, faced a stiff challenge from the Delhi shuttler, before posting a 22-20, 21-16 win. She had earlier eased past Prerana Alvekar of Maharasthra 21-11, 21-13.

Tamil Nadu’s Akshaya Arumugam made short work of Riya Kunjir (Maharashtra) 21-12, 21-11 to make it to the last eight.

The host players had a mixed day with as three moved into the last 32 in the boys singles, while Tamil Nadu’s best bet Sankar Muthusamy (No.12 seed) bowed out, losing to Tejas Kallolkar of Karnataka 19-21 21-10 18-21.

Fourth-seed Sathish Kumar of Tamil Nadu outplayed Siddharta Mishra (UP) 21-11, 21-12 in a round of 32 match.