The men’s compound team of Rajat Chauhan, Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini earned India a solitary bronze medal in the Archery World Cup Stage III in Antalya on Saturday.

The trio put up a solid performance to edge out higher seeded Russian team of Anton Bulaev, Alexander Dambaev and Pavel Krylov 235-230 in the bronze medal play-off.

Also in contention for a bronze medal was the women’s team, but the trio of Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Swati Dudhwal lost to Great Britain’s Layla Annison, Ella Gibson and Lucy Mason by two points (226-228).

Indian archers have failed to make it count in the recurve section, finishing without a medal.

The third stage of the World Cup is the last meet before the World Championships in the Netherlands, which is an Olympic qualifying event.

On Friday, India’s mixed recurve team made a second round exit, while the individual archers also bowed out on a forgettable day for the country.

The Indian mixed pair of Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai lost to their Turkish opponents Yasemin Anagoz and Mete Gazoz 4-5 in the shoot-off.

Earlier, Rai, Deepika, Bombayla Devi and Atul Verma also made exits in their respective individual section and are set to return empty-handed in their last outing before next month’s World Championships.

Indian compound mixed pair of Rajat Chauhan and Jyothi Surekha Vennam also made second round exit going down to Russia’s Viktoria Balzhanova and Anton Bulaev 156-158.

India’s only medal hope now lie from the compound team events where both men’s and women’s will fight for bronze medals.