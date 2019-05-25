Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri has made the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge with one-under 139 and tied-21st in Fort Worth, USA. He putted well to get back with a one-over 71 despite finding only eight of the 18 greens in regulation during his second round.

Jonas Blixt, who has time and again done well over the first two days, is once again well placed. This time he leads at nine-under through two rounds and one shot clear of Kevin Na and Tony Finau who are tied for second at 8 under. Rory Sabbatini is in fourth at six-under.

Lahiri bogeyed the third when he went into right rough and then green side bunker before chipping to eight feet. He rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole and dropped a shot.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lahiri reached the green in two and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie to get back to even.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lahiri had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie from just under 10 feet to get to one-under.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Lahiri went to right rough and then stayed in left rough before getting to the green in four and had a bogey to turn in even par.

Barring twice he never hit his irons closer than 15 feet to give himself a chance. He bogeyed 17th and ended with 71.

Kevin Na eagled the par-5 first hole in the second round on the way to an 8-under 62, his third score at least that good in the past six rounds on the course made famous by Ben Hogan. Na, tied for second at 8 under with first-round leader Tony Finau, trailed Blixt by one halfway through.

After opening with a 62 and closing with a course record-tying 61 to finish fourth last year, Na followed the eagle with six birdies in a bogey-free round after being happy to shoot par 70 on a windy afternoon in the first round.

Blixt playing with Na, holed out from 132 yards for eagle on No. 17 and shot 64 to reach 9 under.

Finau, playing the back nine first, started with nine straight pars before three birdies and a bogey on his final nine for a 68.

Local favorite Jordan Spieth, a shot off the lead to start the day, shot 70 and was four behind Blixt.

Defending champion Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot 67 and was 1 over, one stroke above the cut line.

Spieth made birdie putts of 50 feet on No. 10 and 46 feet at 12, giving him three putts of more than 40 feet in the same tournament for the first time after making a 46-footer in the first round. But the three-time major winner missed three par putts under 10 feet among his five bogeys.

Apart from Fowler, other notables to miss the cut included Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele, while Pat Perez withdrew during the round with a calf injury and Paul Casey withdrew before the round with flu-like symptoms.

Chawrasia, Bhullar slip in third round

SSP Chawrasia carded two-over 73 in the third round to slip to tied-46th from tied-30 at the Made in Denmark golf tournament presented by FREJA in Farso on Saturday.

Chawrasia, who was lying tied-30th after two rounds, has now slipped alongside Gaganjete Bhullar, who last night made the cut on the line. Bhullar shot 71 and is also one-over 214 in T-46.

Shubhankar Sharma, who had a superb finish in second round to make the cut, could not take advantage as he shot six-over 77 and slipped to T-73.

Meanwhile, Bernd Wiseberger was five-under through 16 holes to move into lead as overnight leader, Matthias Schwab was one-over through 15 holes.

Wiesberger missed seven months with a wrist injury last year but has played 12 events so far on the 2019 Race to Dubai as he looks for a fifth European Tour victory.

Robert McIntyre, who had a great showing at British Masters continued his good form and was lying second at three-under through 17 holes in third round. Overall he was eight-under and two behind Wiesberger and one ahead of Schwab and Max Schmitt.

Aditi Ashok misses cut

Aditi Ashok missed the halfway cut by four shots after a bogey and a double bogey against two birdies in her one-over 72 at the Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, USA.

The 21-year-old shot 74 in the first round and ended at four-over 144 as the cut fell at 140. This was Aditi’s sixth missed cut in nine starts this season.

Jennifer Song and Jacqui Concolino, who played together, and Bronte Law shared the lead. Law shot a 3-under 68 while Song also had a 68.

Concolino had five birdies and a bogey in a 67 alongside Song in the first group of the day off the 10th tee.