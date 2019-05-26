Sobo Supersonics dished out a clinical show as they defeated Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb by 26 runs in the second semi-final of the T20 Mumbai league in Mumbai on Saturday.



They will now play North Mumbai Panthers in the summit clash at the Wankhede stadium Sunday.



Opting to bat first, Sobo Supersonics rode on a blistering hundred by skipper Jay Bista (110 off 60 balls) to pile up a massive 217/4 on the board and then restricted Aakash Tigers to 191/9.



For Aakash Tigers, skipper Dhawal Kulkarni struck a valiant unbeaten 68 in 37 balls.



The asking rate climbed and the Tigers, after losing half their side, were always playing the catch-up game and eventually fell way short of the target.



Earlier, Bista and his opening partner Hersh Tank (93 off 51 balls) laid the foundation of the mammoth total as they conjured up a 196-run stand for the first wicket. Bista hammered nine fours and five sixes, while Tank’s explosive knock was studded with seven fours and five sixes.



The duo took a listless Aakash Tigers attack to the cleaners and all their bowlers, including Arjun Tendulkar (0- 37), had an off day in the field.



Brief Scores: Sobo Supersonics 217/4 (Jay Bista 110, Hersh Tank 93; Sylvester D’Souza 2-30) won against Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb 191/9 (Dhawal Kulkarni 68 not out, Aakarshit Gomel 43, Dhurmil Matkar 5-32) by 26 runs.