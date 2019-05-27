The controversy involving golfer Rashid Khan took a new turn on Monday with the Delhi Golf Course President Major Ravinder Singh Bedi claiming that people associated with the Club have been issued “death threats” by the gang that was refused entry along with the 28-year-old on Saturday.

Khan has alleged that he was a victim of discrimination by the DGC, which did not let him and others practice on Saturday, though, they were willing to pay the required green fees (for non-members).

Bedi started that Khan was not part of the gang, which has threatened people associated with the Club but did assert that the golfer has been banned on grounds of indiscipline.

Khan and nine other caddie-turned-golfers were detained by the police and taken to Tughlaq Road police station for questioning on Saturday after being denied permission to enter the Club.

“There have been death threats from them. They have called some people of DGC and issued death threats. They said they have criminal minds,” Bedi told PTI.

“We have submitted the call records to the police. Can you allow such people inside the club? There is a physical threat to me as well. Rashid went to the court against DGC, brought disrepute to the club by badmouthing at a press conference and also had a scuffle with a security guard here in January, so he was banned from the Club.”

The DGC President said a recent incident prompted him to call the police on Saturday. “I had lodged a written complaint with the police against this gang on May 19. Khan was not there but the others stopped my car from going out for 3-4 hours. They sat on the gates. I am a senior citizen but they didn’t consider, so I called the police and they were taken away.

“In the light of this incident, when Khan along with this gang came last Saturday and tried to get in saying they will pay green fees, they were refused entry. They sat with their bags at the gate. It was then I called up the police again.”

Bedi said there was no discrimination against anyone and the staff’s children are inducted in multiple junior programs to play at DGC.

“Rashid was picked up similarly as a kid and was supported. Someone perhaps misguided him to get a membership in the club but for any one to seek a membership one has to apply. Without even applying you can’t say that give me a membership because I am a top golfer.”

Rashid has said that not being able to practice at DGC will affect his chances in the 2020 Olympics. “I have a great chance to make the Indian team for Olympics. With the PGTI season starting soon and also big events coming up on the Asian Tour, I need to train and practice. But I am not allowed at DGC,” he has said.

The DGC president said Khan has a lot of options, now that he is a top golfer. “He is now earning a seven figure income. He has many options to play. He can practice at the Noida Golf course or Qutub. If you want to be a top golfer, you should be ready to play in different courses and conditions.”

Rashid gets support from Shamim, Mukesh

Rashid Khan has been left isolated with renowned Indian golfers steering clear of the controversy.

The 28-year-old from Delhi on Sunday alleged that the DGC is discriminating against golfers from humble background. He even threatened to quit the sport and give up his Olympic dream if the club doesn’t allow him to use its facilities.

While Khan received the support of two-time European Tour champion Shubhankar Sharma and domestic regulars Shamim Khan and Mukesh Kumar, former Asian tour winners like Jyoti Randhawa, SSP Chawrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar decided not to comment on the issue.

Sharma said he was distressed after learning about the story. “Golfers like Rashid who are champions and represented India, if they don’t have access to the club then what would happen to the other talented golfers. DGC shouldn’t come across as a club for the elite. Golfers who made India proud should be their first priority,” Sharma said.

“I don’t want DGC to change its norms, neither do I want that golfers to get away if they break rules. But there should be a proper communication and it can be sorted,” he added.

Putting his weight behind Khan, Kumar, 2016 Panasonic Open champion, claimed he too was not allowed to enter inside the DGC recently. Kumar said: “I was also not allowed entry when I had gone there recently after playing in Chandigarh. I thought may be because of the fight with others, I was also not given entry,” he said.

“Whatever is happening is wrong. They have worked as caddies at DGC and then achieved glory as a player. Players need to be given the right to practice.”