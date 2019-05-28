Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane is adamant he’s “ready to go” for Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid after returning to full training.

The England captain has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the first leg of the quarter-final against Manchester City.

But Kane speaking to reporters on Monday, said: “I feel good. I started to feel my way back with the team at the end of last week.

“There have been no problems so far. For me this week now is to get the fitness as high as possible.”

Kane added: “Then it’s down to the manager. Like I said, I feel good. The manager will assess it and decide whether I’m ready to go or not. But so far, I feel good and ready.”

Meanwhile Mauricio Pochettino, the Tottenham manager, said: “Harry Kane in the last week, Friday and Saturday, started to be involved in the group, it’s a very positive situation for him.

“We will wait and see how he is progressing in his problem.”

‘No control as a fan’

Kane has been a spectator while Tottenham completed a thrilling quarter-final win that was followed by an arguably even more dramatic semi-final success against Ajax.

“It’s so hard watching as a fan because you’ve got no control,” he said. “The first, the Man City game, I was watching at home with one of my friends and my dad and the emotions of that game were just crazy.

“We were so up and down. When Raheem (Sterling) scored, one of my mates just left the room. Then all of a sudden we were crawling back. It was just crazy.

“Of course for the Ajax game I was there in the stands surrounded by Ajax fans. I was in the directors’ bit. The first half was good for them....

“Slowly it started to change and right at the end I said to Davinson (Sanchez), let’s go down and be with the team as it looked like the whistle was going to go.

“All of a sudden we scored and we jumped down, sprinted down the tunnel to be there when the game was over.

“Amazing experience. It was just amazing to be there watching from the outside as normally you are involved and watching things as it happens. To be watching from the outside was amazing.”

Meanwhile Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko said the players were in a positive frame of mind ahead of a final against English rivals Liverpool, five-time kings of European club football.

“The spirit is fantastic, every time we were close to be out but we showed a lot of character to win the game,” said Sissoko.

“We know we can challenge against every team,” the Frenchman added. “I am not scared of Liverpool or any team.”