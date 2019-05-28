Prodigy Prithvi Shaw, who led his side North Mumbai Panthers to their first T20 Mumbai League win on Monday said the future of Mumbai cricket looks bright.

North Mumbai Panthers Sunday defeated Sobo Supersonics by 12 runs in the summit clash held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“The win has boosted our confidence and is a great beginning to all of our careers. Winning the T20 Mumbai tournament boosts confidence for local talent.

“The future certainly looks bright for Mumbai cricket,” Shaw was quoted as saying by North Mumbai Panthers.

In the final, North Mumbai Panthers put up 143/7 on the board, courtesy Shaw’s unbeaten 61, and later bundled out Sobo Supersonics for 131 with pace duo of Prathamesh Dake and Atif Attarwala taking three wickets each.

This was the second season of T20 Mumbai.

Shaw had led India to U-19 World Cup title last year and also made his Test debut against the West Indies at Rajkot in 2018.