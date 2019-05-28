Goa will host the 36th National Games in October this year and the state government has urged the Indian Olympics Association to write off the Rs 10 crore penalty imposed on it for delaying the event, state sports minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Monday.

He assured that there would be no further delays in organising the National Games and said 10 stadiums were being refurbished to conduct the sports event.

“The entire infrastructure would be ready by July–August, so that the games can be held in October,” he said, adding that the existing facilities were being upgraded to the standards required for the event.

“We are trying to convince the IOA that imposing the fine may result in creating bitterness between the hosts [Goa] and the sports body [IOA],” the minister said, after chairing a meeting to discuss the progress on developing infrastructure for the National Games 2019.

This was the first meeting held by Ajogankar, who is also Goa’s deputy chief minister, after the Election Commission lifted the model code of conduct enforced on March 10 for the Lok Sabha polls held recently.

“The games were not delayed purposely. There were several factors involved, including the poll code,” he said.

Goa was earlier supposed to host the 36th edition of the National Games in November last year. However, it later set aside dates for it from March 30 to April 14, but then expressed its inability to host the event during that period owing to the general elections.

The IOA in April asked Goa to pay a penalty of Rs 10 crore for repeatedly postponing the National Games. It said the coastal state would not be allowed to organise the event till it pays the penalty.