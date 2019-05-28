Dani Alves will replace Neymar as the captain of the Brazilian national team in the Copa America, the country’s football federation (CBF) announced Monday.

“The decision was communicated to Neymar by (coach) Tite on Saturday,” CBF said in a statement about the striker, who was handed a three-match suspension for lashing out at a spectator following Paris Saint-Germain’s shock defeat by Rennes in the French Cup final earlier this month.

Eight-time winners Brazil face Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in the group stage, which starts on June 14, after two friendlies against Qatar and Honduras.

Neymar, 27, missed the humiliating 7-1 World Cup semi-final defeat by Germany in 2014 due to injury after fracturing his back in the previous round.

A year earlier, he was named player of the tournament at the Confederations Cup as Brazil won the competition for a record fourth time.