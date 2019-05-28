Australia have put behind a disappointing year, which saw them losing back-to-back series besides facing a ball-tampering scandal, to emerge as the top contenders in time for the World Cup. Skipper Aaron Finch is relieved to see the team in great position as compared to 10 months ago.

The defending champions could not have asked for a better preparation going into the World Cup, commencing on May 30 in UK, as they won both their warm-up games against England and Sri Lanka.

“It is a great position to be in when compared to where we were ten months ago; it is great when guys keep jumping up to fill positions,” Finch said after Monday’s warm-up match against Sri Lanka, which Australia won by five wickets.

The Australian team was in complete turmoil a year ago after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, involving Steve Smith and David Warner. The two batsmen were handed a year-long ban from international cricket.

Australia also lost the ODI series against England and South Africa, and a home Test series against India for the first time ever.

This year, however, the Aussies managed to get their act together as they registered a come-from-behind 3-2 ODI series win against India, and then blanked Pakistan 5-0.

“We have been as a group since May 1, and we are still doing our basics really well,” said Finch.

Australia will begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1 in Bristol.