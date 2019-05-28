An Indian wrestler has been provisionally suspended for testing positive for a banned substance. The wrestler was part of the women’s team at the U23 Asian Championships which was held in Mongolia in March.

The wrestler was a silver medallist at the Mongolia event and has represented India at various events internationally.

The news comes a week after Wrestling Federation of India sent out an order saying that it will punish national coaches if a wrestler is tested positive for banned substances in a national camp or international tournament.

The suspended wrestler was a bronze medallist at the last national championship in December and has formerly won gold at cadet and junior national championships.

The United World Wrestling is yet to complete the testing procedure but two more wrestlers from India are under the scanner. Both wrestlers won medals, including a gold, at the U23 Asian Championships.