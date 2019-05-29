India continued to lead the ISSF World Cup medal tally despite none of its shooters making it to the final of men’s 10m air rifle competition in Munich on Tuesday.

Filip Nepejchal of the Czech Republic won the 10m air rifle gold, the only final scheduled on the day.

Deepak Kumar posted 628.3 in the qualification round, but it was not enough for him to be among the eight finalists, finishing 19th. He was among the top two for a while and in contention, but a modest closing 20 shots put paid to his hopes.

Teammates Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ravi Kumar shot scores of 627.6 and 621.4 to finish in 31st and 86th positions respectively.

In the first precision round of the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol competition, Arpit Goel, at 13th, was the best Indian on show with a score of 291. Adarsh Singh was placed 37th with 285 while Anish was 59th with 280.

All the three Indians in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event negotiated their elimination rounds to make it through to the qualifiers scheduled for Wednesday, to be followed by the final.

N Gaayathri had the best return among them, shooting 1173 to rank 11th, while teammates Sunidhi Chauhan and Kajal Saini shot 1171 and 1167 to end the day on 18th and 26th respectively.