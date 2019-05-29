Former Australian off-spinner Gavin Robertson has revealed that he is battling an aggressive brain cancer and is set to begin an intensive course of chemo and radiation therapy to treat the life-threatening illness.

The 53-year-old was diagnosed with primary brain cancer, otherwise known as gliobastoma, and had to undergone an emergency surgery on May 13 to remove a tumour. He now faces an intense radiation and chemotheraphy programme for 18 months in his effort to contain the cancer.

Robertson, who has played four Tests and 13 ODIs, Wednesday thanked his well-wishers for all the support.

“My family and I have been overwhelmed by the incredible show of love and support from so many friends and well-wishers over the past week,” Robertson said.

“It has been an emotional roller coaster, consuming each and every minute of my day, and now I am ready and able to meet this challenge that confronts me. Thank you again for your positive messages sending me best wishes. It reminds me how fortunate I am to have made so many enduring and genuine friendships over the past 50 years.

“I really appreciate your support, and just can’t answer all these messages right now, and kindly request that we have some privacy in the first phase of the battle ahead.”

His former teammates Darren Lehmann and Tom Moody shared their wishes on Twitter.

Our thoughts are with former Aussie spinner Gavin Robertson who has just released a statement thanking fans and friends for their support since revealing his battle with brain cancer https://t.co/KWenp71tuM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 29, 2019

Thinking of Gavin Robertson and his family at this tough time, the world is testing all of us and many others affected by Cancer, keep going @GavRobbo375 @MarkAllenGolf you are true champions, your families are great pillars of strength and our thoughts are with you all. Xxxx — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) May 28, 2019

Thinking of Gavin Robertson this evening as he battles brain cancer. One of the good guys, stay strong Robbo all our prayers are with you mate. @GavRobbo375 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 28, 2019

Robertson made his debut against India in Chennai in 1998. He picked up a total of five wickets, including that of former India skipper Sourav Ganguly. In the four Tests that he featured for Australia, he picked 13 wickets.

He also scored 57 runs in a 96-run stand for the ninth wicket with Ian Healy. The Sydney-born cricketer also snapped five wickets in the third Test of the same series against India.

Robertson also played 13 ODIs, making his debut against Sri Lanka. He took eight wickets in limited over cricket.