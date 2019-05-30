World Cup 2019, England v South Africa live: Jason Roy, Joe Root rebuild after losing Bairstow early
Live updates from the first match of the 2019 World Cup.
Live updates
England 60/1 in 10 overs: (Roy 28, Root 31)
Roy looks to have a go at Pretorius , dancing down the track but does not connect. A decent first over from the all-rounder.
South Africa, though, would have taken this scoreline before the match started one thinks. England have not been allowed to do their thing in the powerplay.
England 55/1 in 9 overs: (Roy 27, Root 27)
Fifty comes up for England and then the fifty partnership too with a boundary for Root. Pull shot, speeds away down square leg. Faf has persisted with two slips throughout the powerplay and perhaps a gully would have made more sense after we did not see any seam movement early on.
Pretorius comes on.
England 49/1 in 8 overs: (Roy 26, Root 22)
Roy gets another boundary, a lovely punch through covers off Ngidi. There is a hint of spongy bounce on the pitch and after hitting a few uppishly early on, Roy seems to have caught the hang of his home wicket.
England 43/1 in 7 overs: (Roy 21, Root 21)
In comes the star of this South African bowling unit, Rabada. Roy hits a lovely straight drive off the first ball. But Rabada returns with five dot balls. Hitting the right lengths right away.
England 39/1 in 6 overs: (Roy 17, Root 21)
This now has the makings of a good partnership for England. Another decent over from Ngidi spoiled by one bad ball, as Roy put away one on his pads for a four through fine leg. Ngidi went for a bouncer then and was harshly called a wide.
England 29/1 in 5 overs: (Roy 10, Root 19)
Good over for England as they take on Tahir and that is probably the end of the surprise first spell for the leggie. First ball, Roy shows intent again and powers a square cut for four. Root then hits his third boundary, a sweep that should have been fielded by Amla. Root almost mishit a full toss straight to the fielder at midwicket.
England 16/1 in 4 overs: (Roy 5, Root 11)
Ngidi continues and gets Roy and Root to play uppishly through the point region once each. Both evade Duminy, with Root’s shot falling just short of him. The England No 3 does hit a boundary in that over and he is looking busy already. Hits a short ball through square leg and it speeds over to the fence.
England 11/1 in 3 overs: (Roy 4, Root 7)
Tahir continues. Roy is looking not to get bogged down by the early wicket. A couple of aggressive shots in the over but no boundaries. Four singles in that over.
England 7/1 in 2 overs: (Roy 2, Root 5)
After a disciplined start, Ngidi bowls the first loose ball of the match and it’s Root who hits the first of many boundaries of the World Cup. On the up, drivable length and Root plays a stunning cover drive to ease England’s nerves.
3.08 pm: None of us wished for a spinner to open the bowling, for the record.
England 1/1 in 1 over: (Roy 1, Root 0)
What a start to this World Cup. What a call from Faf. A couple of skidders to Root as well that had the bowler interested. Tahir has provided a dream start to South Africa.
Ngidi from the other end.
England 1/1 in 0.2 overs - IMRAN TAHIR STRIKES!
WOW, Imran Tahir is off and running in the World Cup in style. Jonny Bairstow is gone first ball! WHAT A START! Hint of turn and Bairstow edges one to Quinton de Kock.
3.00 pm: Well, well, well. Imran Tahir will be bowling the first over! Surprise move from South Africa already.
2.58 pm: We’ll start the tournament with the explosive pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, fittingly. Expect fireworks.
Ever since Bairstow replaced Alex Hales as Roy’s opening partner, the duo have formed a destructive partnership at the top. In the 26 ODI innings they have opened in together, their average partnership is 64.72 – the highest of any openers in the history of ODI cricket (minimum 20 innings), according to ICC. They also have seven hundred and seven fifty partnerships in that time.
2.57 pm: Right, it’s time folks. The teams are out on the field. We’re minutes away from the first ball. The national anthems are done.
2.53 pm: We’ll see England’s batsmen vs South Africa’s bowlers first up. Here are the top 5 England batsmen and South Africa bowlers in the last four years.
Since April 2015
|layer
|Matches [Innings]
|Runs [50s/100s]
|Average/Strike-rate
|Joe Root
|78 [74]
|3498 [10/22]
|58.3/91.04
|Eoin Morgan
|81 [75]
|3039 [5/23]
|46.75/98.47
|Jason Roy
|76 [74]
|2938 [8/14]
|40.8/106.29
|Jos Buttler
|76 [61]
|2251 [7/11]
|50.02/124.84
|Alex Hales
|61 [58]
|2229 [6/14]
|40.52/97.72
Since April 2015
|Player
|Matches [Innings]
|Wickets [5-fors / 4-fors]
|Average / Strike-rate
|Kagiso Rabada
|65 [65]
|106 [1 / 6]
|26.43 / 31.8
|Imran Tahir
|59 [59]
|92 [2 / 1]
|27.03 / 33.7
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|43 [42]
|54 [0 / 3]
|29.62 / 31.5
|Lungi Ngidi
|18 [18]
|34 [0 / 2]
|21.64 / 24.3
|Dale Steyn
|21 [21]
|34 [0 / 0]
|27.76 / 32.2
2.43 pm: A closer look at the numbers in ODIs since the 2015 World Cup offers more evidence that the 2019 edition is going to witness a run-fest. Read here.
Run-scoring in ODIs since April 2015
|Host Country
|Runs per over while batting
|No of centuries scored
|in England
|6.07
|46
|in Australia
|5.73
|31
|in Sri Lanka
|5.67
|18
|in South Africa
|5.62
|39
|in India
|5.6
|44
|in New Zealand
|5.54
|23
|in Ireland
|5.31
|14
|in West Indies
|5.26
|21
|in Bangladesh
|5.09
|15
|in UAE
|4.89
|40
|in Zimbabwe
|4.74
|32
2.38 pm: TEAM NEWS
South Africa playing XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.
England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.
2.35 pm: Much prefer going into the World Cup as favourites, says Eoin Morgan who would have bowled first as well.
2.33pm: Heads is the call from Faf du Plessis and it is heads. SOUTH AFRICA WILL BOWL FIRST. If there is anything in the pitch, it will be in the first hour, he says.
2.29 pm: The X-Factor for England, Jos Buttler, says England have been ready for a while for this day and relishing the World Cup at home.
Right, the toss is coming up.
2.27 pm: Sourav Ganguly’s pitch report: “There’s a fair bit of grass cover. It’s going to be a good batting day on a good batting wicket. This outfield looks fast too. Expect a lot of runs.”
2.25 pm: No other team has undergone as complete and effective a transformation in the last four years as current world No 1 England in the One Day International arena. With cricket’s marquee event returning home after 20 years, they are the clear favourites to lift their first ever World Cup trophy.
The change was out of necessity, after getting knocked out of the 2015 World Cup by Bangladesh. England underwent an overhaul then and how.
Read Zenia D’Cunha’s preview here.
2.22 pm: We, at The Field, have stuck our necks out and made the predictions. You can bookmark this and tell us later how wrong we were.
2.14 pm: Fortunately or unfortunately for South Africa, they aren’t being counted as one of the favourites this time around. They won 16 of the 21 ODIs they played in the last 12 months, but the might of India, Australia and hosts England has left the four-time semi-finalists in the shadows.
The Proteas are in decent form heading into the mega event, which kicks off with a clash between them and England. They defeated Sri Lanka by 87 runs in their first warm-up game a few days ago, before the next one against West Indies was called off due to rain.
Read Aditya Chaturvedi’s preview here.
2.08 pm: Who are you backing in this match? Let us know your thoughts by tagging us on Twitter,
2.06 pm: England is the team that has changed how the one-day format is conceived nowadays. Batting on friendly pitches, smacking everything out of sight, England have made sure 300 is no longer considered a safe total. Tournament scorecards for spectators have been corrected to make sure 500 can be slotted in, if the situation arises.
Chetan Narula from London has the preview. Handling pressure is the buzzword as England take on South Africa in opener. Read here.
2.00 pm: It’s here, folks. The day all cricket fans have been waiting for in anticipations over the past year or more. The day that comes once in four years. That day the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup kicks-off, this time at the home of cricket after a 20-year gap.
England launch the World Cup on Thursday as favourites to bludgeon their way to victory for the first time but will fear a Virat Kohli-inspired India and a hungry Australia.
The host nation have never won the tournament, with the last of their three losing appearances in the final coming in 1992, but there is a growing sense their current crop of players can end 45 years of pain.
Boasting a plethora of big-hitting white-ball specialists, England are the top-ranked team in the 50-over game, while Kohli’s India are also packed with superstars who have honed their skills in the Indian Premier League.
South Africa, meanwhile, start the tournament under the radar and maybe, that’s a good thing for the team that has made a habit of buckling under the pressure of the biggest stage in the game.