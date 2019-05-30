Diksha Dagar’s dream season continued as she sunk in a hole-in-one to lie tied-sixth after round one of the Lavaux Ladies Championship Puidoux in Switzerland. The event is on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Series, the second rung of the Tour.

Dagar shot two-under 70 and was lying tied-sixth with two birdies, two bogeys and an ace. Dagar, winner of the Women’s South African Open, used an 8-Iron and aced the 15th for her first hole in one on the international platform as a pro.

France’s Ariane Provot shot four-under round of 68 to take the outright lead on day one. The Frenchwoman scored seven birdies, including three in a row on holes from fifth to seventh, and three bogeys, one clear of the chasers.

Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen and Sweden’s Viva Schlasberg ended the opening day’s play with a share of second place at Lavaux, after shooting three-under-par rounds of 69. The pair were joined on three-under by Scotland’s Rachel Taylor and Valentine Derrey of France. There are 12 players within two shots of overnight leader Provot.

Gangjee makes modest start in Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee made a modest start at the Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open as he was at tied 70th at the end of first round in Ibraki. He had one birdie and three bogeys in his card of 74.

Korea’s Kyung-Tae Kim and Dylan Perry were tied for the lead at five-under 67. Shotaro Wada was tied third with 68 while six players, including YE Yang, were tied fourth with 69 each. Kyung-Tae Kim, who had been going through a tough time with putting woes, still managed five-under 67 to take a share of the lead.

The young Order of Merit champion, Shugo Imahira, made a great start with 3-under par play on the monster course on Day 1. He played at Kansai Open last week, just coming back from the PGA Championship the weekend before. On Monday, he played the 36-hole US Open sectional and came second, and grabbed the ticket to the US Open.