The Twitter world searched for adjectives to describe England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ brilliant catch off Andile Phehlukwayo at deep mid-wicket during the World Cup opener at the Oval on Thursday.

England, defending 311, were in the driver’s seat with the wicket and are marching towards their first win of the tournament. Phehlukwayo’s sweep was travelling at a rapid pace when Stokes moved quickly to his left and plucked the catch out of thin air. Watch how the spectators react when Stokes completes the catch. It sums up his brilliance on the field.

Stokes was England’s architect with the bat as well, scoring a scratchy but steady 89 to take his team past the 300-run mark. However, Jofra Archer stole the show with a brilliant first spell to leave the Proteas reeling.

That Ben Stokes catch would have been the best I've ever seen live had I not been buttering a scone right when it happened....#CWC19 — Liam Blackburn (@liamblackburn) May 30, 2019

Catch of the tournament....Ben Stokes might turn out to be both—The Catch and the one who’s taken the beat catch. 🙇‍♂️ #CWC19 #BenStokes #EngvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 30, 2019

Ben Stokes paying tribute to Johnty Rhodes against RSA. 😍 #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/FtT4fNJyIU — FB (@FB4Troll) May 30, 2019

BEN STOKES. THAT SHOULD BE ILLEGAL. pic.twitter.com/T2lTTqGfSi — Cricket Shouts (@crickshouts) May 30, 2019

WOW



Andile Phehlukwayo out to one of the greatest catches you'll ever see.



Well done Ben Stokes.



Have a look at this. #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/glNIf3VbOJ — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 30, 2019

Inject this catch from Ben Stokes into my veins and I will live forever #ENGvSA #CricketWorldCup #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/gf4oifzlze — Guy Morris (@Guy_Morris) May 30, 2019

Ben stokes is the new superman, The brilliance he is showing today vs South Africa is unbelievable. #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/hl1jBk6y4j — vaibhavbarange (@vaibhavbarange) May 30, 2019

With an estimated 5% probability of success and with the average value of a wicket in ODIs being 13 runs - that Ben Stokes catch is calculated as being worth +11.40 runs. Across the match Stokes has now saved +14 runs in the field when you consider his 90% catch as well. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 30, 2019