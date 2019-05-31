Ben Stokes produced a fine all-round display as England began their quest to win the World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval on Thursday.

The all-rounder top-scored with 89 in England’s 311 for eight, held a brilliant catch and took 2/12 as England won with 61 balls left.

Jofra Archer did the early damage with the ball, the fast bowler taking 3/27 in seven overs.

Barbados-born Archer, who only qualified for England in March, made his presence felt even before he had taken a wicket with a bouncer that beat Hashim Amla for pace and crashed into the grille of the helmet, with the veteran opener retiring hurt on five.

Archer then reduced the Proteas to 44 for two.

Aiden Markram edged to Joe Root at slip and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis fell for just five when he top-edged a hook to long leg.

Quinton de Kock kept the Proteas in the hunt but holed out at fine leg fence off fast bowler Liam Plunkett for 68 and Rassie van der Dussen then made exactly 50 when he miscued Archer to mid-on.

His exit saw Amla return with South Africa struggling at 167 for six in the 32nd over.

The game was all but over for South Africa when a back-pedaling and diving Stokes held a brilliant one-handed catch in the deep to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo.

Amla’s brave effort to rescue the innings ended on 13 when he was caught behind off Plunkett’s slower-ball bouncer and Stokes finished the match when Imran Tahir edged to Root.

Stokes was one of four England batsmen who got to 50 on a tricky surface, with captain Eoin Morgan (57), Jason Roy (54) and Root (51) all out soon after reaching the landmark.

Here are the statistical highlights of England’s win over the Proteas:

England scored their 39th 300-plus score since the 2015 World Cup. Before and including the 2015 edition, the team had scored 300 a total of 34 times.

England’s 39th 300-plus score is far and away the most hit by a team in the last four years. India are second on that list with 21.

It speaks volumes of how much the game has changed that people are suggesting England might be short of a winning total with 311. That is only the ninth time England have scored 300 in a World Cup innings. Will it be enough? #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/0dykIgHRsy — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 30, 2019

For the first time in their ODI history, England have made 300-plus in five consecutive matches. The record is held by Australia, at six.

Five consecutive team scores of 300+ in ODIs:

6 Aus 2006-07

5 SL 2006

5 Ind 2017

5 Eng 2019 (all in one calendar month)#EngvRSA — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) May 30, 2019

For the first time in their World Cup matches, England had four different players scoring half centuries.

Most 50+ scores in an inngs in World Cup (ENG):



4 v SA, Oval, 2019

3 v Ind, Lord's, 1975

3 v E Africa, Edgbaston, 1975

3 v SL, Peshawar, 1987

3 v Pak, Karachi, 1996

3 v Ire, Bengaluru. 2011#ENGvSA #WeAreEngland #CWC19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 30, 2019

This is the first time that four England batsmen have scored fifty-plus runs in an innings of a World Cup match.#ENGvSA — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 30, 2019

An all-round performance for the ages by Ben Stokes, as he emulated Aravinda de Silva’s efforts in the 1996 World Cup final.

Players with at least 80 runs, 2 wickets and 2 catches in a World Cup match



Aravinda de Silva in WC 1996 Final

Ben Stokes today vs South Africa #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 30, 2019

Only 3 @englandcricket players have done the treble of scoring a fifty, taking a wicket & a catch in a #WorldCup match:

- Graeme Hick v NZ in 1996

- @flintoff11 v Ind in 2003

- @benstokes38 v SA today — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) May 30, 2019

England are now undefeated in all five opening games of the World Cup that they have hosted.

England in #CWC openers at home..

1975: beat India by 202 runs at Lord's

1979: beat Australia by 6 wkts at Lord's

1983: beat N Zealand by 106 runs at The Oval

1999: beat Sri Lanka by 8 wkts at Lord's

2019: beat S Africa by 104 runs at The Oval#CWC19 #CWC2019 #ENGvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 30, 2019

A quirky fielding stat on a day plenty of catches were taken, none better than Stokes’ stunner.

16 catches at the Oval today - joint 3rd most in a World Cup match. 14 catches by fielders (i.e. not w-k) is joint second most in any ODI. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) May 30, 2019

Another day, another record for captain Eoin Morgan. Former Ireland cricketer, most capped England cricketer.

200 - Eoin Morgan has become the first player to make 200 ODI appearances for @englandcricket. Moment. #CWC19 #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/dAGbQOPU4U — OptaJim (@OptaJim) May 30, 2019

Imran Tahir, the oldest player at this World Cup, also became the first spinner to bowl the first over in the tournament’s history.

Imran Tahir bowled the first ball of the #2019WorldCup to Jason Roy, becoming the first spinner to deliver the first ball of a World Cup edition. #EngvSA #WorldCup2019 https://t.co/NUiPeBnGjC — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) May 30, 2019

- John Wright bowled by Craig McDermott - first ball of the #CWC1992 on 22 Feb 1992 (bowler began with a wide!)

- Jonny Bairstow ct behind off Imran Tahir - second ball of #CWC19 #CWC2019 - today#EngvSA#SAvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 30, 2019

(With AFP inputs)