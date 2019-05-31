An Indian boxer is finally set to take on Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan. Former Mixed Martial Arts fighter Neeraj Goyat will take on Amir on July 12.

The bout, nicknamed as ‘The Shining Jewel’, will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Amir is a two-time world champion and an Olympic silver medalist and is expected to earn close to $7 million from the exhibition bout which means there will be no official record of the bout.

Goyat, who is the WBC Asia welterweight title-holder, has a record of 11 wins including two knockouts, three losses and two draws till date. His latest victory came against Carlos Lopez Marmolejo of Mexico in April in Toronto. He was also the first Indian boxer to break into the WBC rankings.

“This opportunity is as big as it gets for me,” Goyat said. “Everything that I have achieved till date wouldn’t matter when I enter the ring on July 12 taking on a seasoned, established superstar in Amir Khan.”

Khan would be a tough opponent for the Haryana lad. The British boxer has a high-action style of boxing. He won the Olympic silver in 2004 at the age of 17. In his pro career, he has a 33-5 record. However, he lost his last bout against WBO champion Terence Crawford in six rounds seven months ago.

“This is an exciting challenge that I have ahead of me. It will be the first time a British Pakistani will fight an Indian boxer, which eventually will bring the two nations together. I would like to thank the Saudi government and General Sports Authority for giving this opportunity and I am a firm believer in sports being a great healer,” Amir said.