Pakistan vs West Indies, World Cup 2019 live: Windies win toss, opt to field first
Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co face an uphill task against a resurgent Windies side in their opening match on Friday.
Catch the live updates of the World Cup match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge here.
Live updates
TOSS: West Indies have won the toss and opt to field
West Indies vs Pakistan, the unpredictables vs the unpredictables... on their day, they can beat any side but the bigger question will always be whether it is their day or not.
Pakistan will be looking to channel the same spirit that won them the Champions Trophy.
West Indies and Pakistan are not favourites for this year’s World Cup but with an unpredictability factor both sides possess enough talent in their ranks and are capable of beating the bigger teams. Hoping to build on their 2017 Champions Trophy success in England two years ago, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co face an uphill task against a resurgent Windies side in their opening match.
Leading to the quadrennial event, Pakistan have lost their previous ten one-day internationals that comprised of a 5-0 whitewash by Australia in UAE and 4-0 thrashing by England. The loss against outsiders Afghanistan further piled misery to their woes.
Pakistan have come out on top in only three out of 10 World Cup matches against the two-time world champions. Windies, packed with power-hitters in the squad and a vibrant squad will be raring to start their campaign on a bright note.