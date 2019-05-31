Jamshedpur FC handed midfielder Mobashir Rahman a three-year contract extension, the club announced on Friday.

Born in Jamshedpur, Mobashir represented Bihar during his early days before moving away from home to hone his skills at the Chandigarh Football Academy. In 2014, he shifted back to his hometown and joined the Tata Football Academy. It took the young midfielder little time to impress the coaches, which earned him a spot in the Jamshedpur FC Reserves squad immediately after he graduated from TFA.

Ahead of the 2017-18 season, the youngster was granted the opportunity to train with the senior squad during their preseason in Madrid, where he caught the eyes of head coach Cesar Ferrando and the Jamshedpur backroom staff.

The 21-year-old was included in the senior team for the Indian Super League 2018-19 season and made his debut for his hometown club in a match against Mumbai City FC on October 2, 2018. He made 11 appearances for Jamshedpur last season, mostly coming off the bench.

“This is my home, I have no words or feelings to express my joy of continuing with my home club,” he said.

“This season I want to play more matches and bring more joy to my fellow Jamshedpurians. I thank the management they have been extremely supportive, and I am looking forward to the preseason. The dream is to win the ISL with Jamshedpur FC,” Mobashir added.