Pakistan’s campaign at the 2019 ICC World Cup got off to a disastrous start on Friday as they were shot out for 105 in 21.4 overs by West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field under overcast conditions. His counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he would’ve chosen to do the same thing. The wicketkeeper -batsman probably knew his team would struggle to bat with pacer-friendly conditions.

The 1992 champions never got a grip on the contest. The 10th wicket partnership of 22 runs between Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir was the best they could manage.

Opener Fakhar Zaman and No 3 batsman Babar Azam were the top-scorers for Pakistan with 22 runs each.

Fast-bowler Oshane Thomas, playing his World Cup match, was the most successful West Indies bowler with figures of 4/27 in 5.4 overs.

Twitter was shocked by what unfolded in the second match of this 12th edition of the World Cup.

Here are some tweets:

Yet again, Pakistan is getting devastated under a cloud cover. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 31, 2019

IMRAN KHAN SAID GIVE 100%, NOT 100 RUNS DUMBASSES #PAKvWI #CWC19 — 𝓣 (@txhreem) May 31, 2019

Can team Naya Pakistan please get puraana Imran?! 🙈🤐😬 #PAKvWI #CWC19 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 31, 2019

Group photo of Pakistani batsmen who know how to play the short ball



Gaddafi Stadium Gallery, 2019 pic.twitter.com/cPJPkZCD1H — History of Pakistan (@OldPakHistory) May 31, 2019

105 all in 21.4 overs



This is Pakistan's shortest innings in the World Cup history and second lowest total after 74 vs England in Adelaide in 1992. #PakvWI #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 31, 2019

Pakistan fans singing “see you in the final. La la la la “ — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) May 31, 2019

Dollar rate: 147

Pakistan total: 105 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) May 31, 2019

Speechless. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2019

Pakistan have never lost a WC match when they have scored less than 110 batting first. #Fact 🤪 — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) May 31, 2019

Worth remembering that Pakistan arrived in England 38 days before today's match and not 38 minutes before today's match #CWC19 #PAKvWI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 31, 2019

Shoaib Malik should have been in the XI today. @realshoaibmalik is a crucial presence in the middle. #PAKvWI — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) May 31, 2019