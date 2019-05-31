Pakistan’s campaign at the 2019 ICC World Cup got off to a disastrous start on Friday as they were shot out for 105 in 21.4 overs by West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field under overcast conditions. His counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he would’ve chosen to do the same thing. The wicketkeeper -batsman probably knew his team would struggle to bat with pacer-friendly conditions.
The 1992 champions never got a grip on the contest. The 10th wicket partnership of 22 runs between Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir was the best they could manage.
Opener Fakhar Zaman and No 3 batsman Babar Azam were the top-scorers for Pakistan with 22 runs each.
Fast-bowler Oshane Thomas, playing his World Cup match, was the most successful West Indies bowler with figures of 4/27 in 5.4 overs.
Twitter was shocked by what unfolded in the second match of this 12th edition of the World Cup.
Here are some tweets: