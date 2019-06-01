West Indies demolished Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge on Friday and with that, broke a slew of records on the second day of the 2019 World Cup.

Fast bowler Oshane Thomas took four wickets as Pakistan were bundled out for 105 in just 21.4 overs. West Indies cruised to victory in just 13.4 overs with veteran opener Chris Gayle top-scoring with 50. He reached his half-century off 33 balls with three sixes and six fours before he was dismissed by the returning Mohammad Amir.

Pakistan’s vulnerable batting order was cruelly exposed by some short-pitched bowling by the West Indies pacers on a Trent Bridge pitch famous for big totals. Opener Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were the joint top-scorers with 22 each. The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Wahab Riaz, who scored 18, and Mohammad Hafeez (16). West Indies skipper Jason Holder took three wickets and Andre Russell chipped in with two important ones at the top of the order to give his team the momentum at the top of the order.

Here are some of the important milestones from the match:

Chris Gayle



- Most sixes in World Cup (40)

- Most sixes in World T20 (60)

- Most sixes in IPL (326)

- Most sixes in T20Is (105)

- Most sixes in T20s (941)

- Most sixes in International cricket (520)



Universal Boss @henrygayle — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 31, 2019 https://twitter.com/SeerviBharath/status/1134481564857847813

Chris Gayle went past South Africa batting ace AB de Villiers’ record in what was the West Indian’s fifth World Cup. He also has the most sixes in international cricket. Gayle also holds the six-hitting record in World T20s.

The match length of 35.2 overs in #PAKvWI match makes it the second shortest match between two Test playing nations in the #CricketWorldCup in which a result was achieved.

The Bangladesh-West Indies match at Dhaka in 2011 got over in 31.1 overs. #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 31, 2019

West Indies have made a habit of wrapping things up early, haven’t they? The entire match lasted for just 35.2 overs.

Largest victories for WI in ODI CWC by balls remaining:



239 v Scotland, Leicester, 1999

236 v Sri Lanka, Manchester, 1975

226 v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2011

218 v Pakistan, Nottingham, 2019*

177 v Canada, Centurion, 2003#PAKvWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 31, 2019

The win was also West Indies’ fourth biggest in terms of balls remaining. Certainly, it was close to as comprehensive as it could have been.

This is Pakistan's 11th consecutive ODI defeat (completed ODIs) - their longest such streak. The previous was 10 between October, 1987 to March, 1988.#PAKvWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 31, 2019

Pakistan’s losing streak has now stretched to 11 matches. They were whitewashed by South Africa earlier this year, and one wonders what the fate of the washed out ODI against England would have been. They don’t have an ODI win in 12 consecutive matches. This is Pakistan’s worst run in in the format.

Most consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs:



9 - Javed Miandad, 1987

6 - Gordon Greenidge, 1979-80

6 - Andrew Jones, 1988-89

6 - Mohammad Yousuf, 2003

6 - Mark Waugh, 1999

6 - Kane Williamson, 2015

6 - Ross Taylor, 2018

6 - Chris Gayle, 2018-19*#PAKvWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 31, 2019

Age is truly just a number for Gayle, who continues to be among the runs. It’s his sixth consecutive 50-plus score in ODIs. Remember his stunning return to the famous maroon jersey against England at home? Former opener Gordon Greenidge is the only other man from West Indies to achieve this feat. If he crosses 50 in the next match, he jumps to second in that illustrious list. Pakistan’s batting legend Javed Miandad heads it with nine consecutive scores above fifty.

Lowest scores for Pakistan in the #WorldCup:

74 v Eng, Adelaide, 1991-92

132 v Ireland, Kingston, 2006-07

132 v Aus, Lord's, 1999

134 v Eng, Cape Town, 2002-03 — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) May 31, 2019

Pakistan also recorded their second-lowest score in World Cup cricket after getting shot out for 74 by England during their victorious 1992 campaign. Incidentally, Pakistan started that tournament by slumping to a massive defeat to the Windies.

Pakistan's last innings in a World Cup match in England was 132 all out against Australia. They have started from where they left 20 years ago. #WeHaveWeWill — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 31, 2019

Pakistan had a forgettable outing the last time they played a World Cup match in England – on that occasion, it was the final against Australia. And it was Shane Warne’s spin, not pace, that they struggled with.

Mohammed Amir's bowling speed today is 130.5kph - that's the slowest he's ever bowled in the first 10 overs of an ODI. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 31, 2019