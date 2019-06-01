Indian golfer Rashid Khan Friday met Delhi Golf Club committee member Amit Luthra and submitted a letter, charting his terms of settlement in a bid to restore his playing rights at the prestigious course.

Rashid, who has been banned by the DGC along with a group of golfers from practising at the course since last January, said he is ready to take back the court case, withdraw the police complaint and also hold a joint press conference to dissolve the tension.

“I want to focus on my golf and not waste my time fighting. I just want my playing rights to be restored and I am ready to apologise and chalk out a compromise,” Rashid said.

“I have submitted a letter to Mr Amit Luthra. He suggested a few things which we will include and then sign it in front of the committee. So hoping there will be a meeting at the earliest to solve the issue.

“It is not only about me, it is also about the others who have also been banned by DGC. So, I am ready to take back my police complaint and also withdraw the court case and have a joint press conference.”

Rashid, a two-time Asian tour winner, said he was never interested in DGC membership.

“I never wanted to be a member, I just want to play. I just want that they should give us in writing that we will be allowed to play at DGC. It shouldn’t happen that after two years, again we are stopped and we have to fight for it,” he said.

“Even if you don’t want a compromise, give us a letter saying that we have been banned. I am looking for a permanent solution.”

One of the reasons why Rashid was banned was because of his fight with a security guard.

“Even the scuffle with the guard, it was he who first slapped me. I didn’t start it. He later apologised so I didn’t file any complaint against him but if still you feel I am wrong then check the CCTV footage of that area, it will make things clear.”

DGC president Major Ravinder Singh Bedi (retd) said: “My doors are always open for a dialogue. Rashid has met Amit Luthra, so let him submit his wishlist to the committee and then we can discuss about it and take it forward.”